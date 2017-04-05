You Can Be On ‘My Super Sweet 16’

Cue the music and get ready to lip-sync.

MTV is bringing back My Super Sweet 16 and they have teamed up with Musicl.ly to cast an upcoming episode. Users who submit an audition video on the app using the hashtag #My SuperSweetAudition will be considered “for a chance to move on to a second round” of casting.

“Together we’re innovating the casting process and giving creators and consumers a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at how talent is discovered,” Alex Hofmann, Musical.ly’s president, said in a statement. “At Musical.ly we want to empower our community to help shape the next generation of entertainers.”