Have Mercy!

John Stamos occasionally performs with the Beach Boys and on Sunday during a concert, his pants ripped.

The Fuller House actor poked fun at himself on Instagram with a video of the wardrobe malfunction.

“…and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun – I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area….

#SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon,” Stamos captioned the video.