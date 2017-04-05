Daniel Craig Returns As James Bond

Sorry Tom Hiddleston, you’re “too smug and not tough enough” to be the next James Bond. At least that’s what producer Barbara Broccoli thinks.



Daniel Craig previously said he’d rather “slash his wrists” than do another Bond film, but it looks like that may not be the case. According to Page Six, the bond bosses have just about convinced Daniel Craig to return as 007 for one final Bond movie.

This news hits after sources claim that Craig was very happy with how Broccoli produced his off-Broadway show Othello.