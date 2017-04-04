Why Should You Always Keep A Coin In The Freezer When You Leave Home

Worried about whether or not your food in your freezer is good to eat or should be thrown out after being away home for a couple of days?

Well this woman had this brilliant idea that she had to share with her friends in the event of a power outage. In Sheila’s case, the idea came from when she was evacuated from her from because of Hurricane Mathew.

“You put a cup of water in your freezer. Freeze it solid and then put a quarter on top of it and leave it in your freezer. That way when you come back after you’ve been gone for a while you can tell if your food went completely bad and just refroze or if it stayed Frozen while you were gone. If the quarter has fallen to the bottom of the cup that means all the food defrosted and you should throw it out”