John Cena got down on one knee after their WrestleMania 33 victory to ask long time girlfriend, Nikki Bella, to marry him. Nikki said yes in front of millions watching.

”I want to thank my always expressive “family” the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget!” Cena tweeted after proposing on national television.

Check out the proposal below.