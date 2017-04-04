b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

See Mama June’s Incredible Transformation

by

From 460lbs to 160lbs!

After intense surgery, Mama June finally showed off her new body and she looks fantastic! Viewers have watched the reality stars transformation on WEtv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot

 

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊

A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on