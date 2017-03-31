Property Brothers Explain Why They Still Live Together

These twins are both in relationships and Drew is actually engaged!

At the age of 38, Drew and Jonathan Scott, stars of HGTV’s Property Brothers, still live together.

Back in 2012, fans thought it was extremely strange when Drew’s no fiancé, Linda Phan, moved into their home in Las Vegas and Jonathan didn’t move out. Jonathan’s girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, also moved in recently.

“People were always like, ‘Isn’t that weird?’ But there’s an ease to it,” Phan told People. “You wake up and you go to work. It’s nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with.”

The boss (Linda) says that's a wrap! Thanks to our amazing #BrovsBro crew! Such a fun season! Can't wait for it to premiere end of May! ❤ A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Phan works as a creative director for their company Scott Entertainment, while Kuznetsov serves as a producer.

The home in Vegas that they all live in is considered a “family compound.” Phan and Drew recently bought their own home in Los Angeles, while Jonathan and Kuznetsov have a place in Toronto.