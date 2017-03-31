Burger King Announces Their New Toothpaste

If you’re craving a hamburger but don’t actually want to eat one, you are in luck.

Just a few days before April Fool’s Day, Burger King released a new commercial to introduce their new product… The Whopper Toothpaste.

“Our flame grilled whopper is so good that some people will do anything to keep the taste in their mouth,” the commercial states. “Don’t worry, Burger King has the answer. To keep your mouth Whooper Fresh, use Whopper Toothpaste.”

Interested yet?

“From day one, the ultra-fresh advanced whopper technology will help keep your mouth whopper fresh longer than ever and you’ll notice the results immediately,” the ad continues.

This wouldn’t be the first time the fast food chain pulled a prank on April 1st.

Burger King released a full-page ad in USA Today back in 1998 to announce a solution for their left-handed customers… the Left-Handed Whopper.