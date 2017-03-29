Looks Like ‘American Idol’ Could Come Back Soon

Looks like when Ryan Seacrest said “Goodnight America, for now” at the end of American Idol, he meant actually meant it.

According to TMZ, NBC and Fox want to bring American Idol back. Both networks have reportedly submitted bids to FremantleMedia, who knows the show.

NBC wants to pick up the show so they don’t have two cycles of The Voice within one year. They would rotate American Idol with The Voice. TMZ also reports that Adam Levine only wants to do one cycle a year.

Sources told TMZ that Idol is expected to be back in either Summer 2018 or 2019 with a new panel of judges. No matter what station picks up the singing competition show, Ryan Seacrest is favorited to host again.

A decision on whether to bring back American Idol could come as early as this week.