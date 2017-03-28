DJ Khaled is going to be in ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

DJ Khaled has announced he’s joining the cast of Pitch Perfect 3.

Breaking news #DJKHALED ON SET With a MAJOR ROLE IN THE MOVIE 🎥 #pitchperfect3 .. I WILL NEVER STOP!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!🙏🏽🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥 @pitchperfectmovie A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Yesterday DJ Khaled shared a bunch of behind the scene clips from set on Twitter. Elizabeth Banks even made a cameo. He captioned all the videos “fan luv!!! New movie alert!! I’ll be staring in PITCH PERFECT 3!!”

There are no details on the role he will be playing but from the clips, we know U.S. Army troops are involved.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters December 22, 2017.