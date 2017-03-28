Discovery Channel is bringing back ‘Cash Cab’

Cash Cab is coming back!

The Discovery Channel announced they are rebooting the Emmy-winning game show Cash Cab. Comedian David Steinberg is set to executive produce the show, which previously ran for 10 seasons until it got canceled in 2012.

This revival will still feature passengers getting into a normal cab only to find out they’re part of the game show that could earn them cash. There is a twist! Sometimes there will be celebrities behind the wheel!

A host has yet to be announced.

Excited for the reboot?