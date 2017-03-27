Jon Gosselin Will Be Making His Stripping Debut In Atlantic City

This is going to be one unforgettable performance.

Jon Gosselin is heading to Atlantic City to take the stage at Dusk Nightclub for a performance with the Untamed Male Revue. Yes, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star has a new gig as a stripper.

“I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

Gosselin will be performing for one night only on Saturday, April 1st.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” Gosselin continued. “Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”