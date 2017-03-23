Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Song Is Becoming A Movie

Over 20 years later and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is still a staple song for the holiday season.

Mariah Carey recently announced that the holiday classic is going to be the basis for an animated movie set to release in theaters later this year.

“My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news!” Carey tweeted along with a first look clip.

My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017

Carey’s dream is coming true and is “thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families!”