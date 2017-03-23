Katy Perry Tease’s New Shoes In Her Collection

Katy Perry debuted her colorful shoe line last month and just teased some new styles.
Yesterday, she shared a few of the new shoes on Instagram. Check some of them out below!
The shoes are available at Macy’s, Lord & Taylor and many other online outlets, including katyperrycollections.com.
March 21, 2017
— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) March 21, 2017
— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) March 21, 2017