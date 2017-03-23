Demi Lovato Doesn’t Care That Hackers Stole Her Private Photo’s

Demi Lovato is definitely confident.

Mid fitting nap time 😈 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Demi Lovato has been a victim of leaked nude photos. Instead of freaking out over the new images that surfaced the internet including one of her in an unzipped hoodie in bead, Lovato is laughing it off.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage.” Lovato tweeted.

Only two minutes later she added, “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before” and adding the hashtags #vanityfair, #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint, #myboobsarenteventhatbig and #angles. She is reffering back to her 2015 when she stripped down for a Vanity Fair spread.