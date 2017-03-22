Pro Trump March Will Be In Seaside Heights Saturday

The “MagaMarch” is scheduled to be held on the boardwalk on Saturday March 25.

Even though Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz denied the request by MAGA, Make America Great Again, to hold a private march on Saturday, the Borough Council members approved the request.

After the borough attorney reviews constitutional law requirements, they advised the council that if they denied the request, it could result in litigation.

“MagaMarch representatives declined to consider an alternate location declaring that the event is protected by the principles of free speech and freedom of assembly,” Vaz said in the release.

“Therefore, the event was approved and our goal right now is to assure the safety of participants, bystanders and boardwalk visitors,” he continued.

