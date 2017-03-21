Zayn Just Teased A New Track With PARTYNEXTDOOR

New music from Zayn is finally on its way!

Earlier this morning (March 21), Zayn shared a teaser on Twitter of a track he collaborated on with PARTYNEXTDOOR titled “Still Got Time.” The 10 second clip has no lyrics in it, but when a fan asked the singer when it drops, Zayn replied “Soon and I mean it.”

Crossing fingers soon means tomorrow because not sure how much longer we can wait.