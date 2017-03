Ay dios mio!

Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias have announced they will be co-headlining a tour together this summer. Luckily one of the stops on this 16 date joint arena tour is at Madison Square Garden on June 30.

These two artists recently collaborated on the track “Messin’ Around,” which was featured on Pitbull’s newest album, Climate Change, that dropped March 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 12pm on Ticketmaster.