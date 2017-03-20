Norway Is The Happiest Country On Earth

The happiest country on earth is…. Norway!
"Simply the best place to travel in the world 😍" Photo: @jwuester #norway #lofoten #reinebringen #sunset #epic #fujifilm #hiking #germanroamers #roadtrip #fujifilmxphotographer #fujifilmxpro2 #tent #landscape #landscapephotography #nature #world #wanderlust #travel #vsco #vscocam #vscopicoftheday #traveltheworld #norway2day
According to The United Nations 2016 World Happiness Report, Norway tops with Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland following.
The main factors that relate to happiness are caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance.
“It is sometimes said that Norway achieves and maintains its high happiness not because of its oil wealth, but in spite of it.” the report states.