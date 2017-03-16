Why Did Ben Affleck Go To Rehab?

Ben Affleck has been dealing with a lot lately and decided to go public about his alcohol addition.

On set with our #BatmanVSuperman director Zack Snyder. A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Mar 2, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

In a Facebook post, Affleck revealed why that he had gone to rehab.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction,” Affleck wrote. “Something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he continued.

There has been a lot going on in Affleck’s personal life. In February, he announced he’d no longer be directing the upcoming Batman movie, but is still staring in it. Recently there have also been rumors that him and Jennifer Garner aren’t filing for divorce.

Affleck even acknowledge Jen in his post. “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” Affleck wrote

The Oscar-winning star concluded his post with saying, “This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

We are proud of your bravery.