Day of 1000 B-Shirts – April 8th, Ocean County Mall

Join B98.5 & Toms River Volkswagen and Toms River Mitsubishi at the Ocean County Mall on Saturday, April 8th at the Ocean County Mall for the 2017 “Day of 1000 B-Shirts”! This is your chance to get a one-of-a-kind, limited edition T-shirt from your favorite station, B98.5.

The shirts will be stuffed with random gift cards, tickets & cold hard cash.. with one shirt stuffed with $985!

The event starts at 7am, and we’ll be giving the shirts out on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to arrive early, these shirts go fast!

The B Crew will be located in the Ocean County Mall parking lot across the street from Chipolte.

The 2017 Day of 1000 B-Shirts is brought to you by our friends at Toms River Volkswagen & Toms River Mitsubishi!