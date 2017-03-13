Calvin Harris Calls Out Ed Sheeran For Breaking His Record

Calvin Harris didn’t hold back on congratulating his friend Ed Sheeran for breaking his record for the most top 10 songs from a single album on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart within one week.

“Ed Sheeran just beat my UK record top 10s from 1 album in ONE WEEK,” Harris tweeted. “congrats Ed but also f— you I love you but also f— you.”

Harris’s album 18 Months beat out Michael Jackson back in 2013.