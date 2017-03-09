Watch Julia Michaels ‘Issues’ Music Video

Julia Michaels shared her new video for her debut single “Issues” and it totally rocks!

This may be Michaels’ first song as an artist, but she has written countless amount of songs for many artists including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and more.

The video for “Issues,” Julia that show the ups and downs of relationships, but also how how powerful love is.

“In the ‘Issues’ video, I’m going through flashbacks from the night before with my boyfriend after waking up alone,” she said in a statement describing the video. “I’m reflecting on the issues we have, but also remembering the great moments, and how much we love each other too.”