Ed Sheeran Is Creating A Boy Band For His Upcoming Tour

Ed Sheeran will be hitting the road on massive world tour and wants to bring a boy band with him.

My first Rolling Stone cover, everywhere friday x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:25am PST

For the first time, Sheeran appears on the cover of Rolling Stone, where he discussed the new boy band he wants to form.

“I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me,” he said.

Sheeran has been writing tons of music for the them described the songs as “Superpop, but obviously credible.”

Ed Sheerans North American leg of his world tour kicks off on June 29th in Kansas City, Missouri with two stops at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 29th and 30th.

Tickets are available for pre-sale on Monday, March 13th. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on March 17th.