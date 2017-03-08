Today is a good day because Zayn just teased what it seems to be new music.
The singer shared the news on Twitter with 28 second a cartoon video of a hand teasing a dancing poodle with instrumental.
— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017
by Lenny
