Kristen Stewart walked the carpet with a brand new look.

#KristenStewart is rocking a new buzzed 'do! What do you think? 💇💇 A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

At the premier of her new movie Personal Shopper, Stewart showed off her new hair cut.

It turns out the new style is for her upcoming movie, Underwater, a thriller about a crew of underwater researchers who struggle to get to safety when an earthquake damages their lab.

With this new look, Stewart resembles Britney’s shaved head and Eleven from Stranger Things.

What are your thoughts on Kristen Stewarts shaved head?