Ciara Shares Unusual ‘s Nude Maternity Photo Shoot

But where is Russell Wilson?

Ciara is super excited about welcoming her first child with Russell Wilson and posed for a series of shots for Harpers Bazaarus.

In a featured story, Ciara opened up about her family and fame along with a new album.

Ciara already has a son, Future Jr., from her previous relationship with Future.

Ciara even shared that she has two babies on the way. “I got this baby and my album,” she said.

The most talked about photo in the spread was Ciara is posing topless holding her son, while Wilson stands behind her holding her stomach.

The 31-year-old singer says the support from Wilson has been super positive.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” she shared. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life.”