No One Told Katy Perry She Had Food In Her Teeth

If you’re looking for a new gal pal, Katy Perry is your girl.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer is currently looking for new friends.

While walking the red carpet over the weekend, Perry was spotted with food in her teeth and no one told her!

Good thing Perry is a good sport and can laugh at herself. She took to Instagram reposting the evidence inside her mouth while asking for new friends

“Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth,” Perry captioned the image.