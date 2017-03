Skrillex has worked with countless amount of artists and may add girl girl Fifth Harmony to his list.

Rumors began when a Snapchat video surfaced of Skrillex and the girls of Fifth Harmony playing around with the flower crown filter.

Princesse 🔥#laurenjauregui #dinahjane #fifthharmony #normanikordei #allybrooke #skrillex A post shared by LaurenJauregui love (@baelaureen) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:32am PST

There is no official announcement on this collaboration.