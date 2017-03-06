Louis Tomlinson Arrested For Attacking Paparazzi [Video]

Louis Tomlinson was arrested after an altercation with paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, March 3rd.

According to TMZ, the “Just Hold On” singer flew into LAX from Vegas with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder and was bombarded with paparazzi in baggage claim.

In the video of the altercation, it shows Tomlinson trying to take the camera away from the pap. Tomlinson then tripped and it looked like he grabbed on to the paps legs, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

While he was dealing with the paparazzi, Tomlinson’s girlfriend was being attached and then immediately came to her defense.

The singer was released on Saturday with a court date for March 29th. Some reports are claiming that he paid $20,000 to post bail, while others said he was not required to post bail.