Arnold Schwarzenegger Quit ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ Because of Trump

Only after one season, Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to part ties with The New Celebrity Apprentice. Schwarzenegger quit the show because he doesn’t want to be associated with Donald Trump.

You sit when the boss sits. #NBCU2016 A post shared by The New Celebrity Apprentice (@apprenticenbc) on May 16, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

In the official statement, Schwarzenegger said he loved working with the cast, crew, NBC, Mark Burnett, however was not a fan of the show reputation.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone – from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department – was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.” “Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline. With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.” “When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”

The New Celebrity Apprentice finished up its season last month.