Adele Confirms She Is Married… Finally!

After months of speculation, Adele finally confirmed she tied the knot with longtime partner Simon Konecki.

During her show in Brisbane, Australia over the weekend spilled the news while talking about her hit track “Someone Like You.”

“I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone,” she said. “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.”

Adele was spotted wearing a band on her left and hinted at her marriage when she accepted the Album of the Year award for 25 at the Grammys and said, “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.” However, after she only referred to Konecki as her “partner.”