Massive Fire on Seaview Avenue in Ocean Grove

A multi-alarm fire broke out around 5am this morning on Seaview Ave in Ocean Grove.
The fire caused multiple buildings to go up in flames including an apartment building and at least one single family home. According to Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management’s Twitter, Lapierre Condos was one fo the buildings involved.
NJ 71 is closed in both directions near NJ 33 and Corlies Ave in Neptune.
Massive fire in Ocean Grove, New Jersey… live aerials on #NBCCT #LiveDesk: pic.twitter.com/DoIgZOTXZx
— Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) March 3, 2017
@AsburyParkPress view from Munroe Towers in Asbury of the early morning fire in Ocean Grove. pic.twitter.com/TrS91leGnt
— Tricia Marie Lynch (@T_Money903) March 3, 2017