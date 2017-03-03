Iggy Azalea Drops New Track and Addresses Album Delay

Iggy Azalea has been talking about her upcoming sophomore album Digital Distortion since 2015 and now we finally have an update.

Yesterday on Twitter yesterday with some details on her much-delayed album. “I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!,” she tweeted. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

Last year Azalea called off her engagement to NBA player Nick Young after the locker room incident and the unfaithful allegation.

“I really appreciate the patience,” she continued. “I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support IGGY.”

Right after apologizing for the delay, Azalea announced the release of her new single ‘Can’t Lose.’

