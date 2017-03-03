Ariana Grande Reveals She’s Loved Mac Miller For A Long Time

True love definitely conquers all.

💘💘💕💕💘💘💘💕 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:30am PST

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller first started dating back in August of last year, but apparently the two have had feelings for each other for quite some time.

In a recent interview with Cosmo, Grande opened up about just how far her relationship goes back.

“I met him when I was 19,” she said. “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent.”

She continues to explain how timing is really everything. “We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together,” Grande said. “It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

Not only does she talk about her love towards Miller, she also explains how she understands that people need to love themselves before they can love anyone else.

“I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me,” she revealed. “I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

Ariana Grande will be on the cover of Cosmopolitan for their April issue.