The Big Bang Theory Cast Take Pay Cut To Increase Their Female Co-Stars Salaries

The original cast of The Big Bang Theory are reportedly taking a pay cut to help Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more money.

Make sure you gather around the 📺 to watch a new episode #BigBangTheory tonight 8/7c A post shared by The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory_cbs) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

According to Variety, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg have all agreed to make $100,000 less per episode to give towards the actresses.

The five original cast members make about $1 million per episode, while Bialik and Rauch, only make about $200,000. they joined the show in its third season and became main cast members during the fourth.

That money would ultimately be split among the two, which would bump up their salary to around $450,000 per episode.

The Big Bang Theory is currently in negotiations regarding their upcoming 11th and 12th seasons.