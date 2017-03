Fans have been speculating on who will replace Beyonce at Coachella and now we have a answer. The festival announced that Lady Gaga will be taking her place.

Gaga will be performing both Saturdays, April 15th and 22nd. This performance will be a tease into her Joanne World Tour.

The festival recently announced that Bey will not headline the show this year due to her pregnancy, but will in 2018.