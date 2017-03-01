Emma Watson Will Not Take Selfies With Fans Anymore

After being in the spotlight for the past 16 years, Emma Watson has decided she’s done taking pictures with fans.

In our March cover story, the newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photographs by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:35am PST

In Vanity Fair’s cover story, she explains that she her decision.

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data,” Watson explains.

However, she will make an exception for kids. “When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”

She went on to address how social media and the Harry Potter phenomenon created obsessed fans. “I have met fans that have my face tattooed on their body.” Watson shared. “I’ve met people who used the Harry Potter books to get through cancer. I don’t know how to explain it, but the Harry Potter phenomenon steps into a different zone. It crosses into obsession.”