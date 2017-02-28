The Men of ‘Moonlight’ Undress for Calvin Klein

Just after making history at the 2017 Academy Awards, the men of Moonlight stripped down to their Calvins for the company’s latest campaign.
Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes all star in Calvin Klein’s new underwear campaign, “Revelation.”
These men were honored with the Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay along with Mahershala winning Best Supporting Actor.
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ⠀ —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ⠀ “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ⠀ —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
While the three adult actors posed in underwear, the youngest, 12-year-old Hibbert, wore a plain black t-shirt.
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me―dark inside and bright outside.” ⠀ ―12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
Calvin Klein also dressed Rhodes, Hilbert and Sanders for the Oscars.