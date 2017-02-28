The Men of ‘Moonlight’ Undress for Calvin Klein

Just after making history at the 2017 Academy Awards, the men of Moonlight stripped down to their Calvins for the company’s latest campaign.

Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes all star in Calvin Klein’s new underwear campaign, “Revelation.”

These men were honored with the Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay along with Mahershala winning Best Supporting Actor.

While the three adult actors posed in underwear, the youngest, 12-year-old Hibbert, wore a plain black t-shirt.

Calvin Klein also dressed Rhodes, Hilbert and Sanders for the Oscars.