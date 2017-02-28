Camila Cabello Wants A Boob Job For Her Birthday

Camila Cabello will be celebrating her 20th birthday this Friday, March 3 and let fans know her birthday wish.

“For my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger,” the former Fifth Harmony member tweeted. “Just a little.”

for my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger. Just a little — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 27, 2017

Charlie Puth was quick to commented on the tweeted responding back with an emoji with no mouth.

Is Camila too young for plastic surgery?