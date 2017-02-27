Oxford Dictionary Adds ‘Squad Goals,’ ‘Drunk Text,’ ‘Sausage Party’ and more

Oxford Dictionary has added a bunch of new words to it’s collections.

Many of the new words are popular millennial favorites including “yas,” “squad goals” and “kodak moment.” Maybe some of your favorite terms have added.

In the food category, shoestring fries, frita, Japanese takoyaki, drunken noodles drunk-dial or drunk text have been added.

Friendsgiving, cat lady, sausage party, lovefest, biatch, and fitspiration, or fitspo for short, were also added.

Check out the rest of the words on Oxford blog post.