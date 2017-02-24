Shawn Mendes Adds Charlie Puth To North American Tour Leg

Shawn Mendes made a big tour announcement!

The “Illuminate” singer added a few more dates to his world tour and added Charlie Puth to his North American leg of the tour.

Fans were confused when Charlie tweeted Shawn asking if they should tell them and he said they should.

Then the announcement was made!

So @charlieputh is coming out as a very special guest for all of the US & Canada #IlluminateWorldTour shows! Tix at https://t.co/auLJMptjfk pic.twitter.com/EYjSzw627R — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 22, 2017

They will be stopping at the Prudential Center in Newark on August 17 and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on August 22.

Ticket info & all dates can be found at shawnmendesofficial.com