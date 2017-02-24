b985radio.com

Shawn Mendes Adds Charlie Puth To North American Tour Leg

by

Shawn Mendes made a big tour announcement!

The “Illuminate” singer added a few more dates to his world tour and added Charlie Puth to his North American leg of the tour.

Fans were confused when Charlie tweeted Shawn asking if they should tell them and he said they should.

Then the announcement was made!

They will be stopping at the Prudential Center in Newark on August 17 and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on August 22.

Ticket info & all dates can be found at shawnmendesofficial.com