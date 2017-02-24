Beyonce Officially Cancels Coachella Performance

No Surprise here. Beyonce has officially pulled out of Coachella.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Once Bey announced her pregnancy many speculated on whether or not she’d be able to still headline Coachella.

In the official statement from Coachella, Beyonce will instead headline the festival in 2018.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It is still not clear on who will be replacing her.