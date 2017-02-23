Nick Cannon Is A Dad Again!

Nick Cannon welcomed his new baby boy to the world yesterday (Feb. 22).
The comedian announced the news on Instagram along with a photo of him holding his son.
“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,” he captioned the photo.
Back in November, Cannon revealed he was expecting a baby with beauty pageant queen Brittany Bell. This will be his third child.
Congrats Nick !