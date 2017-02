Lana Del Rey recently surprised us with the released of her new single “Love” and already shared a video to accompany it.

It starts off as a normal night out and then quickly turns into an outer space theme.

The track is the first single off her new album, which is set to drop later this year.

“I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed,” the singer said in a statement.