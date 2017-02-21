Chris Brown Will Not Fight Soulja Boy

Forget about the boxing match between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Soulja Boy revealed on Twitter that Chris Brown is “scared to fight” him.

Soulja tweeted, “Can’t believe this n***a scared to fight me sign the contract B*tch A** n***a set up the boxing match.”

“I caught two fades in the streets since this whole beef sh*t and I won both fights I guess Chris must heard and got scared lol come on boy. N***a talked all that Sh*t just to back down and not sign the paper work. Not about that life. No action. Don’t wanna hear about this ever.”

He continued, “Now we all know Chris a B*tch don’t bring this sh*t up to me ever again. He ain’t wanna see these hands. Facts. Obviously he don’t wanna fight 🙄 , so I’m gonna leave him alone. Beef over just tell him don’t call my phone over a girl. That was 2nd time. I couldn’t wait to knock that n***a out now about y’all tweet him and ask why he b*tched out? I’m back to the studio. With yo b*tch.”

“Just cuz u ain’t sign the contract don’t mean I’m not gon punch you in yo Shit when I see u f*ck boy. If u got a problem with what I’m saying u know where I’m at pull up n***a and u never gon get yo bitch back Draco said that.You need to leave California. Running from a fight that u called out go back to where u from with that p*ssy shit for real boy.”

“You need to leave California. Running from a fight that u called out go back to where u from with that p*ssy sh*t for real boy”

Chris Brown has yet to make a comment. Check out the full twitter rant below.

