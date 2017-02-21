Chris Brown Announces Tour with 50 Cent and Fabolous

Win Them Before You Can Buy Them: Tickets to the tour on April 1st at the Prudential Center. Sara Is Hooking You Up.

It’s official, Brezzy is hitting the road this summer and bringing along some friends.

50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G will be joining Brown on “The Party Tour”

DATES COMING ASAP!!!! Whens the last time you've been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained??? WE COMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/fy22msbsqF — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 18, 2017

The Party Tour will have an exclusive fan club pre-sale on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. that will run through Friday, February 24 at 10 p.m.

General On-sale begins on Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

Get more info about tickets at www.ticketmaster.com