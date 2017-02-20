Iconic ‘Trump’ sign from Taj Mahal casino on eBay for over $7k

A sign from the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City Casino entrance has hit eBay with bidding over $7,000.

As of 12pm Monday, the highest bid was $7,500.

The description says the sign, “Featuring illuminated ruby-red glass in riveted brass casing, they are as much pieces of art as they are pieces of history.The signs were procured onsite and are in very good condition, though interior bulbs need replaced.”

The sign with President Donald Trump’s name on it was removed from the hotel when Carl Icahn became the new owner in 2015. He then closed the casino this past October.

It’s been about 8 years since Trump had control over the Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.