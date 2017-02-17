Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights is Casting a New Reality Show

Seaside Heights may be the home to another reality show.

No, Jersey Shore is not making a comeback.

Bamboo Bar announced on its Facebook page that they are holding an open casting call for a new reality show tentatively called “I Love Summer.”

“It’s not as crazy as Jersey Shore,” John Saddy the owner of Bamboo told the Asbury Park Press.

The show, produced by 18 to Life Productions, will follow “roommates who work on the beach during the day and the Bamboo Bar at night.”

They are looking for men and women who “must be expressive and outgoing, think old-school VH1/MTV, if you are loud and fun, this is the role for you.”

Residents of the area are against the filming and very concerned on what their summer may be like. The Bough of Seaside Heights also has no interest in the show.

“Please be assured friends that Borough officials have no idea what the Bamboo Bar casting call is about and we will not support a television series that depicts Seaside Heights in a negative light,” the Seaside Heights borough wrote on its Facebook.

The open casting call will be held at Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights this Saturday, February 18, at 10pm.