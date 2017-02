Emma Watson was hanging out at Grand Central Station in NYC Tuesday, well sort of.

Just Emma Watson giving life advice in grand central station A post shared by Sam Slover (@sslover) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:57am PST

The actress was lived-streamed via an iPad held by writer David Blasberg who had a stand of sorts strapped around his neck. The sign on the stand read “Advice From Emma Watson $2.”

Every person who asked Watson for advice was filmed for an unknown project.